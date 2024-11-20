B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Buys Shares of 16,141 Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SAIA. Pathstone Holdings LLC increased its position in Saia by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 9,390 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,106,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Saia by 7.7% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 79,578 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,796,000 after purchasing an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saia by 10.5% during the third quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $533,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Saia by 3.5% during the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Saia by 24.4% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

Saia Trading Down 0.4 %

Saia stock opened at $515.88 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $465.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $437.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.73. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $358.90 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.07). Saia had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $842.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.67 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAIA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $437.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their target price on Saia from $443.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Saia from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Saia from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $506.00.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

