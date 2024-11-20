B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Makes New $4.52 Million Investment in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 31,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group during the second quarter worth $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in The Ensign Group by 115.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in The Ensign Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Barry Port sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,788,820. This represents a 6.12 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,118 shares of company stock valued at $1,660,200. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of ENSG opened at $144.56 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.18 and a twelve month high of $158.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.52.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ENSG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $167.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $163.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.20.

Get Our Latest Analysis on ENSG

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.