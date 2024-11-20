B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases New Position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 34,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,751,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRPT. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet in the first quarter worth about $811,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,964,000. Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Freshpet by 166.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 84,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,519,000 after purchasing an additional 52,584 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,299,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 0.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,666,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,650,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares during the last quarter.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FRPT shares. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Freshpet from $126.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Freshpet from $157.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Freshpet from $161.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.80.

Insider Activity at Freshpet

In other Freshpet news, insider Thembeka Machaba sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.85, for a total transaction of $384,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,178 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total value of $304,941.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,046,320.39. The trade was a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Freshpet Trading Up 3.9 %

FRPT stock opened at $156.38 on Wednesday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.22 and a 12 month high of $159.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $141.68 and its 200 day moving average is $132.98. The company has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 175.71 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 3.91.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $253.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.36 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.67% and a net margin of 4.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Freshpet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Further Reading

