B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG Purchases Shares of 117,239 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 117,239 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,812,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UBER. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 32,769 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 13,887 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $599,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Uber Technologies by 19,034.1% during the first quarter. Ossiam now owns 109,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 108,875 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies during the first quarter worth $219,000. Finally, LGT Group Foundation acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the first quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,880,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,352 shares in the company, valued at $9,169,344. The trade was a 23.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

UBER has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Uber Technologies from $99.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Uber Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.32.

Uber Technologies stock opened at $69.13 on Wednesday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.76 and a twelve month high of $87.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.34.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The ride-sharing company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $11.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 33.46% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

