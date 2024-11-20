B. Riley Predicts Higher Earnings for Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2024 EPS estimates for shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. B. Riley analyst K. Patel now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.90) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($4.15). The consensus estimate for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($3.61) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Syndax Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($4.80) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($3.47) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

SNDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.18.

Shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.77 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.82 and a 200-day moving average of $20.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.92. Syndax Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $25.34.

Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $12.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.73) earnings per share.

Institutional Trading of Syndax Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNDX. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,977,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after buying an additional 66,459 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 143.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 110,535 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 319.4% in the third quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 81,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 61,916 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its stake in shares of Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 669,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,885,000 after acquiring an additional 48,100 shares during the period. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. raised its stake in Syndax Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. now owns 1,034,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,921,000 after purchasing an additional 212,799 shares during the period.

About Syndax Pharmaceuticals

Syndax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidates are revumenib, a potent, selective, small molecule inhibitor of the menin-MLL binding interaction for the treatment of KMT2A rearranged, acute leukemias, and solid tumor; and SNDX-6352 or axatilimab, a monoclonal antibody that blocks the colony stimulating factor 1, or CSF-1 receptor for the treatment of patients with chronic graft versus host disease (cGVHD) and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis (IPF).

