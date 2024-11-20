B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano Sells 4,211 Shares

B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) Senior Officer Peter Dominic Montano sold 4,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3.90, for a total value of C$16,422.90.
B2Gold Trading Up 0.8 %
Shares of TSE:BTO traded up C$0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.95. 2,928,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,413,635. B2Gold Corp. has a 1-year low of C$3.18 and a 1-year high of C$4.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$4.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of C$5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.12, a PEG ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23.
B2Gold Cuts Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -129.41%.
B2Gold Company Profile
B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.
