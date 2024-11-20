Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (BNCDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7859 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.62.

Banca Mediolanum Price Performance

Shares of BNCDY stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.

About Banca Mediolanum

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. provides various banking products and services in Italy. The company offers current accounts; deposits; and mortgages and loans. It also provides debit, credit, and prepaid cards; investment products, such as mutual funds, unit linked policies, investment strategies, other investments, trading, and retirement products; and life insurance products and services.

