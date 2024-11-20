Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (BNCDY) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 22nd

Banca Mediolanum S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BNCDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.7859 per share on Thursday, December 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. This is a positive change from Banca Mediolanum’s previous dividend of $0.62.
Banca Mediolanum Price Performance
Shares of BNCDY stock opened at $23.74 on Wednesday. Banca Mediolanum has a 12-month low of $16.74 and a 12-month high of $23.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.65.
About Banca Mediolanum
