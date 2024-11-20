Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) Shares Sold by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. cut its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,233 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,882 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 4.8% in the third quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 13,134 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 10.0% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 484,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after buying an additional 44,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BBVA opened at $9.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.18 and a 200-day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market cap of $57.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.31. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a twelve month low of $8.63 and a twelve month high of $12.20.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $0.3244 per share. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BBVA shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

