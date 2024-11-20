Bank of America Boosts Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) Price Target to $228.00

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $190.00 to $228.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.95% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $186.00 to $184.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Wix.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Wix.com in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.13.

Wix.com stock opened at $183.95 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 145.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.47. Wix.com has a twelve month low of $95.39 and a twelve month high of $192.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.95.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WIX. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in Wix.com by 19.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 632 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 19.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 778 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wix.com by 112.1% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Wix.com by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,803 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; and Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

