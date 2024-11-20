Bank of Hawaii Q4 EPS Estimate Decreased by Zacks Research

Bank of Hawaii Co. (NYSE:BOH – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Bank of Hawaii in a report issued on Monday, November 18th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the bank will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Bank of Hawaii’s current full-year earnings is $3.52 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of Hawaii’s Q1 2026 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Bank of Hawaii (NYSE:BOH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.11. Bank of Hawaii had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $265.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Bank of Hawaii from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.80.

BOH stock opened at $77.01 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Bank of Hawaii has a 52-week low of $54.50 and a 52-week high of $81.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.13, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bank of Hawaii

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BOH. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Bank of Hawaii during the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Bank of Hawaii by 5,508.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,692 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 2,644 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Hawaii in the second quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Hawaii in the third quarter valued at about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Bank of Hawaii

In related news, insider Matthew Emerson sold 1,355 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.27, for a total transaction of $97,925.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $991,327.59. This trade represents a 8.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.47% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Hawaii Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Bank of Hawaii’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.08%.

Bank of Hawaii

Bank of Hawaii Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hawaii that provides various financial products and services in Hawaii, Guam, and other Pacific Islands. It operates in three segments: Consumer Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans and leases, overdraft lines of credit, installment loans, small business loans and leases, and credit cards; private and international client banking, investment, credit, and trust services to individuals and families, as well as high-net-worth individuals; investment management; institutional investment advisory services to corporations, government entities, and foundations; and brokerage offerings, including equities, mutual funds, life insurance, and annuity products.

