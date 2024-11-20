Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Upgraded at UBS Group

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNS. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$62.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$65.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from C$71.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from C$78.00 to C$82.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$72.00 to C$84.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$73.75.

Shares of BNS stock opened at C$78.38 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$72.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$67.29. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12 month low of C$56.83 and a 12 month high of C$78.58. The firm has a market cap of C$97.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.97.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported C$1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$1.63. The firm had revenue of C$8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$8.50 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 25.38% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.1286267 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Bank of Nova Scotia

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

