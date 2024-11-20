Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ) to Issue $0.10 Quarterly Dividend

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, October 15th,Zacks Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Bank of the James Financial Group has increased its dividend by an average of 7.9% annually over the last three years.
NASDAQ BOTJ traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $14.50. 9,180 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,001. Bank of the James Financial Group has a 52-week low of $9.65 and a 52-week high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $66.27 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.57 and its 200-day moving average is $12.50.
Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia, the United States. It offers checking, savings, individual retirement, and health care saving accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.
