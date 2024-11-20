Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Buys 15,535 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 108.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,535 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $3,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ZBH. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its position in Zimmer Biomet by 22.3% during the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,067,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the first quarter worth about $296,000. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd increased its position in Zimmer Biomet by 381.9% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 9,957 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,220 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.22.

Shares of ZBH stock opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.36. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.47 and a fifty-two week high of $133.90. The company has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.86.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.25%.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

