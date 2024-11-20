Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Reduces Position in iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lowered its position in shares of iShares MSCI India ETF (BATS:INDA – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,127 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF were worth $2,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sonoma Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 8,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 36,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,129,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in iShares MSCI India ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 76,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,292,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI India ETF by 15.1% during the second quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI India ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BATS:INDA opened at $53.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95 and a beta of 0.51. iShares MSCI India ETF has a twelve month low of $30.57 and a twelve month high of $38.21.

iShares MSCI India ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI India ETF (INDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI India index, a market-cap-weighted index of the top 85% of firms in the Indian securities market. INDA was launched on Feb 2, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

