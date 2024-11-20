Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 2,077 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise trimmed its stake in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,163 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 2,077 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBY. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,440,215 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $355,374,000 after purchasing an additional 62,452 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after buying an additional 235,478 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Best Buy by 55.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $241,347,000 after buying an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd bought a new stake in Best Buy during the second quarter valued at $121,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Best Buy by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $116,252,000 after acquiring an additional 491,781 shares during the period. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Best Buy from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Best Buy from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Best Buy from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Best Buy from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.35.

Best Buy Trading Down 2.2 %

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $87.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.54. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.92 and a 12-month high of $103.71. The company has a market capitalization of $18.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $9.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.83%.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

