Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 3,657 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,337 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $3,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $835,946,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Dell Technologies by 19,376.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,427,699 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415,234 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in Dell Technologies by 83.4% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,224,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $250,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011,512 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Dell Technologies by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,133,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,275,000 after purchasing an additional 575,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $65,280,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Stock Performance

DELL stock opened at $135.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.62. The company has a market capitalization of $95.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were issued a $0.445 dividend. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.72%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 725 shares of Dell Technologies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.50, for a total value of $93,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,680 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,560. This trade represents a 2.97 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 221,460 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total transaction of $22,604,422.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 20,190,781 shares in the company, valued at $2,060,873,016.67. The trade was a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139 in the last ninety days. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on DELL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $136.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Fox Advisors raised Dell Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Dell Technologies from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dell Technologies presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

Dell Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

