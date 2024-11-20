Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 9,935 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Free Report) by 29.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 23,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,935 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Clorox were worth $3,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Clorox by 139.8% in the 2nd quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Clorox by 99.1% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Clorox during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 78.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CLX. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Clorox from $140.00 to $139.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Clorox from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Clorox from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Clorox from $148.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Angela C. Hilt sold 1,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.52, for a total value of $286,846.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,719.92. The trade was a 11.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Clorox Stock Performance

CLX opened at $168.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.60 and a 1-year high of $169.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $162.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $147.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.50. Clorox had a return on equity of 316.08% and a net margin of 4.78%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 170.04%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brands; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro and Clorox Healthcare brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brands in the United States.

