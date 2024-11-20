Barclays Lowers Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) Price Target to $36.00

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by equities research analysts at Barclays from $39.00 to $36.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 7.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HP. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research note on Monday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Helmerich & Payne from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $41.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.57.

Helmerich & Payne Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:HP opened at $33.40 on Wednesday. Helmerich & Payne has a 12-month low of $29.46 and a 12-month high of $44.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 1.40.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.76. The business had revenue of $693.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.99 million. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 12.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 18.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,634 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after acquiring an additional 9,004 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $1,065,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 13.1% in the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 188,402 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,809,000 after acquiring an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Helmerich & Payne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $642,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne during the first quarter worth $1,009,000. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

