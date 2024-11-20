Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director Purchases $70,321.35 in Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Free Report) Director Joseph Stephen Clabby bought 1,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.01 per share, for a total transaction of $70,321.35. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,327 shares in the company, valued at $487,174.27. This trade represents a 16.87 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Barrett Business Services Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:BBSI opened at $41.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.16. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a one year low of $26.60 and a one year high of $43.29.
Barrett Business Services Dividend Announcement
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 22nd. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is 16.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barrett Business Services
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of research analysts recently commented on BBSI shares. Roth Mkm upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Barrett Business Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Barrett Business Services
About Barrett Business Services
Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. The company develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry.
