Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 237 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 103,257 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF comprises about 1.8% of Bellwether Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $9,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of USMV. SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $629,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $30,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC now owns 67,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,371 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 1,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 99,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,329,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF stock opened at $91.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

