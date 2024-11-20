Bellwether Advisors LLC Acquires 4,344 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,907 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 4,344 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Walmart by 181.0% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 56,861,234 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,421,342,000 after acquiring an additional 36,625,314 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 479.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,479,259 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,492,200,000 after purchasing an additional 15,290,936 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 284.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 11,122,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,227,000 after purchasing an additional 8,225,552 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8,814.4% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,963,218 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $562,280,000 after buying an additional 6,885,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 186.6% in the 1st quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 10,332,775 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $621,723,000 after buying an additional 6,727,200 shares during the last quarter. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Walmart from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $86.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.58 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $693.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.03, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $169.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.69 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. Walmart’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at $48,781,873,820.76. This trade represents a 0.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.12, for a total transaction of $246,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 378,165 shares in the company, valued at $31,054,909.80. The trade was a 0.79 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock valued at $958,823,647. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

