Bellwether Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Bellwether Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,042 shares during the quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Point Capital Management ULC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the second quarter valued at $203,000. Bullseye Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the first quarter valued at $207,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December in the 3rd quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $276,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $38.73 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $848.19 million, a P/E ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.81.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

