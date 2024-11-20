Bellwether Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR)

Bellwether Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,967 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF were worth $235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Waverly Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 241,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,454,000 after buying an additional 49,956 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 15,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 12.3% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 75,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 8,235 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 820.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 34,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,000 after purchasing an additional 30,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $238,000.

Shares of AOR opened at $58.28 on Wednesday. iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF has a 52-week low of $50.84 and a 52-week high of $59.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

