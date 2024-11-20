Bellwether Advisors LLC Makes New $2.36 Million Investment in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,610 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,364,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in Lennar during the 1st quarter valued at $280,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in Lennar during the first quarter worth about $337,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Lennar by 339.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 136,993 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,560,000 after acquiring an additional 105,835 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lennar by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 3,074 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Lennar by 10.7% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $783,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE LEN opened at $170.02 on Wednesday. Lennar Co. has a 1-year low of $125.17 and a 1-year high of $193.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $178.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $169.16. The company has a market cap of $46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 4.90, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Lennar Dividend Announcement

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 19th. The construction company reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.62 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Lennar had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 11.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.91 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 9th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 13.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lennar news, Director Jeffrey Sonnenfeld sold 17,500 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.13, for a total transaction of $3,064,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,148,654.57. The trade was a 42.49 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on LEN. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Lennar from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $144.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price target on shares of Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on Lennar from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Lennar from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $180.56.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

