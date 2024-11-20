Bilby (LON:BILB) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Shares of Bilby Plc (LON:BILB – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39 ($0.49) and traded as high as GBX 39.50 ($0.50). Bilby shares last traded at GBX 39 ($0.49), with a volume of 40,588 shares trading hands.
Bilby Trading Up 5.4 %
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.47, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of £23.87 million and a P/E ratio of 32.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 39 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 39.
Bilby Company Profile
Bilby Plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities in London and the South East. The company offers building maintenance services, such as internal and external building maintenance, refurbishment and conversion projects, living solutions, domestic and commercial plumbing, electrical design and planning, plastering, bathroom plumbing and installations, window replacements, ground works, carpentry, painting, decorating, and roofing.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Bilby
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Bilby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.