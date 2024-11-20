Bill Scotting Acquires 333,333 Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Scotting purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($25,380.69).

First Tin Stock Down 1.4 %

LON:1SN opened at GBX 5.52 ($0.07) on Wednesday. First Tin Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.58 million, a PE ratio of -555.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.01.

Get First Tin alerts:

About First Tin

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Tin Plc engages in the mining and development of tin in Germany and Australia. Its flagship assets include the Tellerhäuser Project in Saxony, Germany; and the Taronga Project in New South Wales, Australia. First Tin Plc was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Receive News & Ratings for First Tin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Tin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.