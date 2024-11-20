Bill Scotting Acquires 333,333 Shares of First Tin Plc (LON:1SN) Stock

First Tin Plc (LON:1SN – Get Free Report) insider Bill Scotting purchased 333,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share, with a total value of £19,999.98 ($25,380.69).
First Tin Stock Down 1.4 %
LON:1SN opened at GBX 5.52 ($0.07) on Wednesday. First Tin Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 7.70 ($0.10). The firm has a market capitalization of £17.58 million, a PE ratio of -555.00 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 6.76 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 6.01.
About First Tin
