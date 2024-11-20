BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Shares of BLRX opened at $0.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $42.88 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.48. BioLineRx has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in BioLineRx by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

