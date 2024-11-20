BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BioLineRx (NASDAQ:BLRX – Free Report) in a research report released on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of BioLineRx in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.
BioLineRx Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioLineRx
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PVG Asset Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of BioLineRx in the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in BioLineRx by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 133,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 29,193 shares during the period. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in BioLineRx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $462,000. 1.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioLineRx
BioLineRx Ltd., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for oncology and rare diseases. The company's pipeline includes APHEXDA (motixafortide), a peptide that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease, and Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer, as well as completed Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
