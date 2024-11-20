BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Stock Price Down 2.2% – Time to Sell?

BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) shares traded down 2.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $102.79 and last traded at $104.03. 215,127 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 806,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.40.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on BioNTech in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded BioNTech from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on BioNTech from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $137.00 in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.79.

The company has a current ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.54 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.68 and its 200 day moving average is $97.45.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $2.07. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.08 million. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BioNTech SE will post -3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. Covestor Ltd increased its position in BioNTech by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in BioNTech by 86.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in BioNTech by 106.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Planning Capital Management Corp boosted its position in BioNTech by 45,000.0% during the third quarter. Planning Capital Management Corp now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in BioNTech by 491.1% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

