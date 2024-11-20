BIP Wealth LLC Purchases 224 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

BIP Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 224 shares during the quarter. BIP Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 18,036.2% in the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 833,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 828,944 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,457.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 665,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,012,000 after buying an additional 622,725 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,414,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,029,000 after acquiring an additional 564,826 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,720,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 789.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 506,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,567,000 after acquiring an additional 449,917 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN opened at $172.91 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $136.85 and a 52-week high of $181.50. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $167.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.56.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

