BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 782,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

NYSE:BHK opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 193,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,059 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 1,104.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 231,024 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $27,820,000 after purchasing an additional 211,836 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.2% during the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 17,324 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 34,704 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $370,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 123,571 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after buying an additional 7,736 shares during the period.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

