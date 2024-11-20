BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 728,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the October 15th total of 782,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.2 days.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance
NYSE:BHK opened at $11.07 on Wednesday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $12.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.19.
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.0746 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.09%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.
