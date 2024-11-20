BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $5.10

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.
BlackRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BlackRock to earn $48.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.
BlackRock Trading Down 0.5 %
BlackRock stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,023.40. The stock had a trading volume of 161,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,315. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a one year low of $718.72 and a one year high of $1,068.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $975.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $875.55.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.
Insider Transactions at BlackRock
In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 64.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.
BlackRock Company Profile
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
