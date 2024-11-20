BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $5.10

BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a dividend of 5.10 per share by the asset manager on Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $20.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%.

BlackRock has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 15 years. BlackRock has a dividend payout ratio of 41.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect BlackRock to earn $48.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $20.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.4%.

BlackRock stock traded down $4.71 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $1,023.40. The stock had a trading volume of 161,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 573,315. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $158.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. BlackRock has a one year low of $718.72 and a one year high of $1,068.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $975.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $875.55.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.42 by $1.04. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.52% and a net margin of 31.37%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that BlackRock will post 43.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. StockNews.com began coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their target price on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,077.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,019.62.

In other news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,832,000. The trade was a 64.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

