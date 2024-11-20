BMO Capital Markets Issues Positive Forecast for TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Stock Price

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target raised by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 2.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$70.00 to C$71.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$74.00 to C$75.00 in a report on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Joseph raised TC Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$62.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on TC Energy from C$64.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$69.54.

TRP traded down C$1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$68.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,041,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,852,991. The stock has a market cap of C$71.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$64.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$58.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 160.84. TC Energy has a twelve month low of C$43.83 and a twelve month high of C$70.24.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.06. TC Energy had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 21.38%. The firm had revenue of C$4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.90 billion. Research analysts expect that TC Energy will post 3.5490515 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Greg Grant sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.62, for a total transaction of C$751,384.80. Also, Director Mark Yeomans sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$61.58, for a total value of C$400,297.95. In the last quarter, insiders sold 89,490 shares of company stock worth $5,749,355. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,600 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

