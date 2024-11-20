BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW) Trading Down 0.7% – Time to Sell?

BMO US Put Write ETF (TSE:ZPW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$15.87 and last traded at C$15.87. Approximately 1,476 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 3,140 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$15.98.

BMO US Put Write ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of C$15.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.80.

BMO US Put Write ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.45%.

