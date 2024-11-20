boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised boohoo group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.
boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.
