boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of boohoo group (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Free Report) to a strong sell rating in a research report released on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Hsbc Global Res raised boohoo group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

boohoo group stock opened at $7.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.91. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online clothing retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16-to-45-year age customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

