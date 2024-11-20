BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of BRC Inc. (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.50.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRCC. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of BRC in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 target price on shares of BRC in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $3.50 target price (down from $4.00) on shares of BRC in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered BRC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Davin sold 10,884 shares of BRC stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.81, for a total value of $41,468.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,392.31. This trade represents a 40.71 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Evan Hafer sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $9,600,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 4,010,884 shares of company stock valued at $12,811,468 in the last three months. Company insiders own 73.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of BRC during the first quarter worth $731,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in BRC by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,162,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,817,000 after purchasing an additional 14,361 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in BRC by 316.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in BRC by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 161,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 47,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BRC by 25.0% during the second quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 56,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 11,388 shares during the period. 16.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BRCC opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $628.66 million, a P/E ratio of -36.94 and a beta of 1.16. BRC has a 52 week low of $2.78 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.14.

BRC (NYSE:BRCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. BRC had a positive return on equity of 23.35% and a negative net margin of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $98.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $95.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that BRC will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BRC Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, roasts, and sells coffee, coffee accessories, and branded apparel in the United States. The company also produces media content, as well as sells coffee brewing equipment, and outdoor and lifestyle gear. It supports active military, veterans, and first responders.

