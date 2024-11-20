Briaud Financial Planning Inc Sells 50 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Briaud Financial Planning Inc decreased its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Briaud Financial Planning Inc’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR boosted its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the 2nd quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Company stock opened at $400.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $404.63 and a 200 day moving average of $385.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.93. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.47 per share. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.06%.

DE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $425.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $443.00 to $496.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $420.69.

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

