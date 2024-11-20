Brookline Capital Management Initiates Coverage on Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI)

Stock analysts at Brookline Capital Management initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Maxim Group cut their price objective on shares of Palisade Bio from $22.50 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Get Palisade Bio alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio Price Performance

Shares of Palisade Bio stock traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $2.44. 256,093 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,988. Palisade Bio has a 52 week low of $2.18 and a 52 week high of $22.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.36.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.35) by $1.03. As a group, analysts anticipate that Palisade Bio will post -13.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is PALI-2108, a prodrug PDE4 inhibitor, currently under pre-clinical development as a therapeutic for patients living with inflammatory bowel diseases, including ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease (CD), as well as develops PALI-1908, an oral, selective PDE4 inhibitor prodrug that is locally bioactivated in the terminal ileum of CD patients, currently in the research stage.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palisade Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palisade Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.