BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of BRP Inc. (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $47.18 and last traded at $47.56, with a volume of 18801 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.65.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOOO. National Bank Financial cut BRP from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Desjardins lowered shares of BRP from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, September 8th. UBS Group lowered their target price on BRP from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Cibc World Mkts cut BRP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BRP from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19 and a beta of 2.07.

BRP (NASDAQ:DOOO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. BRP had a return on equity of 79.58% and a net margin of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. On average, analysts forecast that BRP Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.152 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.73%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DOOO. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in BRP by 350.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BRP by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Dnca Finance purchased a new position in shares of BRP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in BRP during the third quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BRP in the third quarter worth about $161,000.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Mexico, Austria, and internationally. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am all-terrain vehicles, side-by-side vehicles, and three-wheeled vehicles; and seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo personal watercrafts and pontoons, Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft, and Pinion gearboxes with smart shift systems.

