Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE) Shares Acquired by Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd.

Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Caesarstone Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSTE – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,019,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 48,200 shares during the quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. owned about 0.09% of Caesarstone worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Caesarstone during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth $107,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Caesarstone in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. 33.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSTE stock opened at $3.88 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.04. The stock has a market cap of $133.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.93 and a beta of 0.14. Caesarstone Ltd. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $6.81.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CSTE. StockNews.com lowered shares of Caesarstone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Caesarstone from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th.

Caesarstone Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets engineered stone and other materials under the Caesarstone brand in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Asia, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, and Israel. The company’s engineered stone slabs are primarily used as indoor and outdoor kitchen countertops in the renovation and remodeling, and residential construction sectors.

