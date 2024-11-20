Cake Box Holdings Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Cake Box Stock Performance

CBOX opened at GBX 197 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. Cake Box has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of £78.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,772.73 and a beta of 1.19.

Cake Box Company Profile

Cake Box Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of fresh cream celebration cakes in the United Kingdom. The company sells cakes, cupcakes, cheesecakes, and treats; and party accessories, including balloons and candles. It also engages in the franchising of specialist cake stores; and property rental activities.

