Cake Box Holdings Plc Declares Dividend of GBX 3.40 (LON:CBOX)

Cake Box Holdings Plc (LON:CBOX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 12th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.40 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Cake Box Stock Performance
CBOX opened at GBX 197 ($2.50) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 179.59 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 176.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.51, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.50. Cake Box has a 52-week low of GBX 145 ($1.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 200 ($2.54). The company has a market cap of £78.80 million, a PE ratio of 1,772.73 and a beta of 1.19.
Cake Box Company Profile
