Caledonia Mining Co. Plc Announces Dividend of $0.14 (LON:CMCL)

Caledonia Mining Co. Plc (LON:CMCL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 11th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share on Friday, December 6th. This represents a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON CMCL opened at GBX 893.50 ($11.34) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of £171.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,940.22 and a beta of 0.73. Caledonia Mining has a 1-year low of GBX 600 ($7.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,304.84 ($16.56). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,094.75 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 933.51.

Caledonia Mining Company Profile

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds a 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interests in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; the Bilboes, a gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and the Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

