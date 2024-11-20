Capital One Financial Estimates TXO Partners FY2025 Earnings

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for TXO Partners in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.
TXO Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $18.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $737.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.11. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $23.56.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
TXO Partners Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.06%.
TXO Partners Company Profile
TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than TXO Partners
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for TXO Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TXO Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.