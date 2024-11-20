Capital One Financial Estimates TXO Partners FY2025 Earnings

TXO Partners, L.P. (NYSE:TXO – Free Report) – Capital One Financial decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for TXO Partners in a report released on Wednesday, November 13th. Capital One Financial analyst P. Johnston now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.03 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for TXO Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.79 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for TXO Partners’ FY2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TXO opened at $18.02 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $737.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.11. TXO Partners has a 1-year low of $17.20 and a 1-year high of $23.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in TXO Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of TXO Partners by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 47,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after purchasing an additional 5,831 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of TXO Partners by 7.1% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 291,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,757,000 after purchasing an additional 19,241 shares during the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in shares of TXO Partners during the third quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TXO Partners during the third quarter valued at $639,000. Institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This is a positive change from TXO Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. TXO Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -39.06%.

TXO Partners, L.P., an oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, optimization, and exploitation of conventional oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves in North America. Its acreage positions are concentrated in the Permian Basin of West Texas and New Mexico and the San Juan Basin of New Mexico and Colorado.

