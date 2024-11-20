Caprock Group LLC Trims Holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR)

Caprock Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NYSE:BLDR – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,208 shares during the quarter. Caprock Group LLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $3,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 12.1% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 26,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,195,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 762.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,632,000 after buying an additional 45,069 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Builders FirstSource by 21.1% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,173,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Builders FirstSource by 18.6% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,055,000 after buying an additional 18,223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource during the first quarter worth $3,448,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Cleveland A. Christophe sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.41, for a total value of $1,784,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,902,338.03. This represents a 23.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BLDR. B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Builders FirstSource from $178.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on Builders FirstSource in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Builders FirstSource has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.47.

Builders FirstSource Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of BLDR opened at $178.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $186.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $167.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 2.08. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a 12-month low of $130.75 and a 12-month high of $214.70.

Builders FirstSource (NYSE:BLDR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 33.55%. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Builders FirstSource announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, August 6th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. It offers lumber and lumber sheet goods comprising dimensional lumber, plywood, and oriented strand board products that are used in on-site house framing; manufactured products, such as wood floor and roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, stairs, and engineered wood products; and windows, and interior and exterior door units, as well as interior trims and custom products comprising intricate mouldings, stair parts, and columns under the Synboard brand name.

