Cardano Risk Management B.V. Has $198.33 Million Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 931.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,149,742 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,038,223 shares during the quarter. Broadcom accounts for about 3.5% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cardano Risk Management B.V.’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $198,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. Castleview Partners LLC lifted its stake in Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the third quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 859.3% in the third quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 259 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Broadcom from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Broadcom from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Broadcom stock opened at $165.35 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $173.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $772.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.17. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.31 and a twelve month high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.35%.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 20,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.10, for a total transaction of $3,591,588.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,744,366. This trade represents a 4.83 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 3.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 311,080 shares of company stock valued at $53,540,590. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

