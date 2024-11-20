Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report) by 117.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,441 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $4,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 60.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in Cboe Global Markets by 431.0% during the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 6,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after buying an additional 5,051 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 31.9% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 128,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,643,000 after acquiring an additional 6,460 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 82.5% during the 1st quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 3,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Christopher A. Isaacson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.89, for a total transaction of $1,229,340.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 39,855 shares in the company, valued at $8,165,890.95. This represents a 13.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Griebenow sold 1,622 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.33, for a total value of $346,021.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,690.52. The trade was a 15.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,696 shares of company stock valued at $1,591,160 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE opened at $205.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.82 and a 1-year high of $139.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $207.80 and a 200-day moving average of $193.49. The company has a market capitalization of $21.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The firm had revenue of $532.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Friday, August 16th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on CBOE shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Monday, November 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $209.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $212.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $239.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $209.42.

View Our Latest Research Report on CBOE

About Cboe Global Markets

(Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBOE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (BATS:CBOE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.