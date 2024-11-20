CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Shares Sold by Pzena Investment Management LLC

Pzena Investment Management LLC lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 395,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 275,567 shares during the quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $49,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 3.9% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,424,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $924,223,000 after acquiring an additional 277,922 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,136,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $763,909,000 after buying an additional 49,732 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in CBRE Group by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,636,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $324,085,000 after acquiring an additional 54,510 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in CBRE Group by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,317,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,640,000 after buying an additional 142,088 shares during the period. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 2,666,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,323,000 after acquiring an additional 123,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

In other CBRE Group news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 1,815 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.34, for a total value of $238,382.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,214,026.36. This trade represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 10,000 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.67, for a total value of $1,146,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,894,168.98. This represents a 4.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CBRE shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of CBRE Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on CBRE Group from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on CBRE Group from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.83.

CBRE Group stock traded down $0.73 on Wednesday, reaching $131.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,662,947. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $125.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $107.82. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.63 and a twelve month high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market cap of $40.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50 and a beta of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.80 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

