Cedar Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 39.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,945 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 42.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 188,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 2,955 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% during the third quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,188,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,381,000 after purchasing an additional 92,717 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $834,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

VCSH stock opened at $78.26 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.72 and a 1-year high of $79.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.2741 per share. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $3.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.