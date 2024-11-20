Cedar Wealth Management LLC Sells 408 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Cedar Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,442 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises 18.5% of Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Cedar Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $59,589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29,053.4% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,264,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,730,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228,821 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $892,895,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 89.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,407,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,832,000 after buying an additional 1,133,730 shares during the period. Miramar Fiduciary Corp grew its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3,670.0% during the second quarter. Miramar Fiduciary Corp now owns 1,082,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,541,000 after buying an additional 1,053,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Novo Holdings A S bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $277,823,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI opened at $292.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $439.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $223.00 and a fifty-two week high of $298.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $285.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.79.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

