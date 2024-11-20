Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $88.68 and last traded at $86.99, with a volume of 189334 shares. The stock had previously closed at $86.82.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CLS shares. StockNews.com downgraded Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Celestica from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.10.

Celestica Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.18 billion, a PE ratio of 27.54 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $62.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.48.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. Celestica had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Celestica Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 2,494.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,703,742 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,147,000 after acquiring an additional 8,368,293 shares in the last quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC grew its position in Celestica by 13.0% in the third quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 8,467,244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,846,000 after acquiring an additional 975,163 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Celestica by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,331,184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,643,000 after acquiring an additional 64,658 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,210,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Celestica by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,186,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,024,000 after purchasing an additional 52,807 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

