Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) to Issue $0.54 Variable Dividend

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of 0.5421 per share by the construction company on Tuesday, December 17th. This represents a yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has raised its dividend by an average of 19.3% annually over the last three years.

Get Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. alerts:

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Stock Performance

Shares of CPAC stock opened at $6.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.72. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $6.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. ( NYSE:CPAC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $137.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.30 million. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 9.41%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CPAC

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cementos Pacasmayo SAA., a cement company, produces, distributes, and sells cement and cement-related materials in Peru. It operates through three segments: Cement, Concrete, Mortar and Precast; Quicklime; and Sales of Construction Supplies. The company’s cement and concrete products are used in residential and commercial construction, and civil engineering; ready-mix concrete used in construction sites; concrete precast, such as paving units or paver stones for pedestrian walkways, as well as other bricks for partition walls and concrete precast for structural and non-structural uses; and cement-based products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.